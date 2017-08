Legislators hailing from Busoga region want parliament to institute a select committee oto investigate the alleged Mafias operating under the leadership of UNRA’ executive director Allen Kagina. Their concerns follow a misappropriation of over shs. 110 billion between UNRA and the Chinese company in question CHINA RAIL 18TH GROUP LTD contracted to work on LUMIINO, MUSIITA, MAYUGE ROAD.