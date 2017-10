Contractors of the Infamous Mukono – Kisoga – Katosi – Nyenga spur road have asked for more time to finish the ongoing works on the 74km road. The contract signed now 34 months ago between Uganda National Roads Authority and SBI International/RCC is left with only one month but works currently stand far behind the schedule. The impasse has been brought about by unending land acquisition challenges that have affected timely acquisition of land from landlords to give the right of way.