President Museveni has qualified the long stay of leaders in power saying they are a blessing to the continent and not a problem like many seem to think.
The president was launching the Nelson Mandela memorial lecture at Makerere University where the legacy of Nelson Mandel was cherished years after he is gone
Sheila Tusiime Mugisha was there and has the report.
Museveni Praises Leaders Who Overstay in Power, Bobi Wine Not Having It
