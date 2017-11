THE NRM chairman Yoweri Museveni has deployed senior cadres of the National Resistance Movement to conduct countrywide consultations on the age limit bill. NRM communication officer Rogers Mulindwa confirms the directive saying that its their latest approach to convince Ugandans to rally behind the proposed amendment to lift the presidential age limit.But political commentators foresee even worse results as the opposition spells doom for the ruling party. Richard Olweny reports.