Kampala Capital City Authority has faulted parliament and other government institutions for failing to pay property tax as required by the KCCA act.
While appearing before COSASE committee, Executive Director of KCCA Jennifer Musisi said government institutions and parliament have not paid their arrears from 2015 and this is hindering service delivery to other residents and property owners in the city.
Musisi Wants All City Property Taxed
