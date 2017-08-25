The chairperson of the national association of broadcasters has called upon stakeholders in the broadcasting industry to always adhere to the standard operating procedures so as to avoid conflict with the communication regulator, UCC.
This and a number of other issues were raised at the broadcaster’s annual general meeting in Kampala. Isabella Tugume has more.
NAB Decries Misuse of Media
