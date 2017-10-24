NRM after Age Limit Drama, Will NRM Emerge Stronger or Weaker?

The past weeks have seen the ruling party put in a tight spot after Igara west Member of Parliament Raphael Magyezi tabled a motion on the floor of Parliament to have the age limit cap lifted. This has been followed by chaotic scenes across the country with a section of the public protesting the move and another section supporting the move. But amidst all this drama and chaos, where does the ruling party stand after all is said and done, the party that has been known for its over whelming majority across the country.