NRM MPs Commend Kadaga on Evicting Chaotic Opposition MPs from Parliament

A Parliament sitting without legislators from the Opposition has unanimously passed a resolution commending Wednesday’s decision by the Speaker of parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga to suspend the 25 legislators who had breached the rules of procedure of the August House on Tuesday. In a parliamentary sitting chaired by speaker Rebecca Kadaga, the legislators who condemned the violent behaviors of their colleagues opposed to the lifting of the Presidential age limit appreciated the tolerance, patience, calmness and wisdom of the speaker.