A section of legislators from the ruling party are questioning the criteria that was used to summon law makers of the party in a caucus meeting that saw the passing of a resolution to amend the constitution to have the age limit lifted. NRM’s MPs Theodore Ssekikubo of Lwemiyaga and Felix Okot Ogong of Dokolo South say the high level of discrimination in the invitation of legislators to attend the meeting is a sign of treason in this country.