Otafiire Confesses to land Sins

Justice Minister Kahinda Otafiire has admitted to flouting the standard procedure and ignoring the IGG directive in sale of government land in Jinja to movit at only a fee of 2.4 million shillings.

Lady justice Catherine Bamugemeriere team put Otafiire to task to explain over his interference in land matters yet it is not in the mandate of a minister which cause property loss to government.

After a barrage of questions, Otafiire admitted to faulting standard procedure in the name of promoting investment.