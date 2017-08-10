‘Parties in Sudhir Suit Not Yet Ready For Mediation’

Mediation in the civil suit in which Bank of Uganda sued Sudhir Ruparelia over defrauding crane bank of 397bn shillings has failed to kick off as had earlier been scheduled by the mediator in the matter Harriet Magala.

The judiciary says the process cannot begin because the parties are not yet ready for mediation. The head of mediation and public relations officer at the commercial court Vincent Mugabo has revealed that the case got a new twist after city tycoon Sudhir while filing his defense logged a counter suit calling for more time to be allowed to the parties to file more pleadings and mediation summaries before they can be invited for their first mediation meeting.