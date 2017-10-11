Petition on Article 102 (b) Scheduled

The constitutional court has directed lawyers in the Alipanga petition which seeks interpretation of the controversial article 102 b of the constitution to review, consult and develop a joint report on how court should go about the petition. The lawyers were summoned to court by the deputy chief justice after the Alipanga’s lawyers petitioned the speaker stopping debates on amendment of the same article while there is a matter to be decided in court that has been pending for close to three years. Justice Owiny Dollo the new head of the court adjournment court to 6th November when court will institute a panel of five judges to ear the matter.