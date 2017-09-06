Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a Woman whose body was found lying on the roadside in Nyanama Wakiso district.
Kato Charles was arrested in a shrine in Nakaseke district where he had gone for cleansing after allegedly committing the crime.
It is said the two were married with two kids and the brawl is suspected to have emanated from land ownership.
Police Arrests Suspected Nyanama Murderer
Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a Woman whose body was found lying on the roadside in Nyanama Wakiso district.