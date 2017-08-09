Medical reports have confirmed that the victim in the ASP Gilbert Bwana Arinaitwe rape case has tested positive for a possible rape.
According to the spokesperson of police Professional Standards Unit, Vincent Ssekate, this is a breakthrough in investigating the matter, and Arinaitwe’s file has now been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Jordan Mubangizi reports;
Police Says Medical Reports Confirm Rape Bwana Arinaitwe’s Rape Case
