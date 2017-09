The anti-pornography committee has embarked on a demand for more funding on top of the shs2bn earmarked for it. This comes amidst the anger in a section of the public who questioned government priorities after it reportedly allocated Shs2bn to the committee to run. According to the chairperson of the committee charged with detecting and prohibiting pornography in Uganda, Dr. Annette Kezaabu, the committee is to run a nation-wide campaign as it aspires to keep pornography at bay.