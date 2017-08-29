Government injects two billion shillings in a pornography control committee (P which has been operationalised and inaugural ceremony concluded today set restore sanity among people’s plans over purchasing a pornography detecting machine amasses ,which is to be regulated by Uganda communication commission.
While addressing the media at the Uganda media center Ethics minister Fr.Simon Lukoodosays that the committee is to provide by the Anti pornography Act 2014 and qualified.
Pornography Committee Set Up
Government injects two billion shillings in a pornography control committee (P which has been operationalised and inaugural ceremony concluded today set restore sanity among people’s plans over purchasing a pornography detecting machine amasses ,which is to be regulated by Uganda communication commission.