Prof. George Kanyeihamba Cautions Kadaga, Age Limit Might Cost You A Name

Supreme Court Judge Prof George Kanyeihamba cautioning the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga of her decision to suspend the opposition MPs saying it will taint her image, dignity and respect she had from the public.
NBS Television is a Ugandan national television that started in mid-2007 drawing on candid reflections of successful television networks from across the world. NBS IS 100% Owned by Ugandans. Surveys on Local Content by Uganda Communications Commission (Survey by UCC 2014), put NBS television as the number one local content provider.