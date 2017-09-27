Prof. George Kanyeihamba Cautions Kadaga, Age Limit Might Cost You A Name

Supreme Court Judge Prof George Kanyeihamba cautioning the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga of her decision to suspend the opposition MPs saying it will taint her image, dignity and respect she had from the public.

