Construction companies have been asked to consider exploring ways of how they can take advantage of the widely available local construction materials to cut on the costs of constructing houses which has translated into very high end prices.
According to finance minister Matia Kasaijja, Uganda is endowed with diversity of raw materials like sand, stones, and other metal minerals, which can be exploited to reduce on the construction costs.
Real Estates Urged To Use Local Materials
