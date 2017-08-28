Ankole long horned cattle is one of the most sought after, but has been a dying breed.Uganda Wildlife Authority has embarked on a scheme to conserve the breed in Lake Mburo National Park.
This initiative that began early this year has already seen a leap in numbers. Bismac Moses captured the story;
Rediscovering Ankole Long Horned Cattle
Ankole long horned cattle is one of the most sought after, but has been a dying breed.Uganda Wildlife Authority has embarked on a scheme to conserve the breed in Lake Mburo National Park.