Rediscovering Ankole Long Horned Cattle

By NBS TV -
33
0
SHARE

Ankole long horned cattle is one of the most sought after, but has been a dying breed.Uganda Wildlife Authority has embarked on a scheme to conserve the breed in Lake Mburo National Park.
This initiative that began early this year has already seen a leap in numbers. Bismac Moses captured the story;

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY