Religion Continues to Influence Post Independence

Several mistakes were made at independence and one of those continues to haunt Uganda to date. The Anglican British protectorate worked around the clock to hand over power to an Anglian coalition of UPC’s Obote and KabakaYeka. DP with its roots in the Catholic church was left in the cold, even when it championed the struggle for independence Two decades later the religious element surfaced again when paul Kawanga Semmogerere even after winning the 1980 elections had bread snatched out of his mouth back to the Anglican president. Paradoxically the same persist today. Joyce Bagala takes you back down the memory lane of Uganda’s independence in relation to religion