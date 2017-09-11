Residents Renovate Naalya Police Post

Residents of Nalya on the outskirts of Kampala have renovated a 17 year old police post in a move aimed at eradicating crime in the plush neighborhood. The renovations were conducted by 92 households that raised the required sh14.2 million. Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander Frank Mwesigwa urged the residents to form self-help groups commonly referred to as Mayumba Kkumi to fight crime. Florence Kata who led the initiative told NBS the police post was in a dire state and was manned by demoralized officers – a recipe for criminality to take root in the rich neighborhood.