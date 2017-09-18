Security Boosted at Parliament Ahead of Age Limit Debate

Security has been beefed up at Parliament ahead of the anticipated tabling of the private member’s bill that seeks to amend the constitution by lifting the presidential age limit on Thursday. But to both the opposition and ruling party legislators, the heavy deployment at the House is a sign of a barbaric attack on the legislative arm of government that is intended to undermine the independence of parliament. This, as MPs that have been summoned by the police speak out on their plan of action come Tuesday

