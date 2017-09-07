High court in Kampala has dismissed murder charges against Tabliq leader Amir Ummah Sheikh Yahaya Mwanjje and three others after court failed to produce evidence to pin them.
The High Court Judge Wilson Kwesiga said, the State has failed to produce evidence pinning the group in relation to the murder of Maj Mohammad Kiggundu.
Sheikh Mwanje Acquitted, New Charges Preferred
