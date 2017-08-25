The land commission of Inquiry has summoned the solicitor general to answer queries related to land give away of a piece of land in jinja whose give away had been halted by the late Aronda Nyakayirima
The land in question is located on plot 60/62 Aldina road and belonged to the government of Uganda
This was after state attorney Ojambo Bichachi failed to answer some of the patinent issues related to this land
Solicitor General in Jinja Land Mess, Summoned by Land Probe Committee
The land commission of Inquiry has summoned the solicitor general to answer queries related to land give away of a piece of land in jinja whose give away had been halted by the late Aronda Nyakayirima