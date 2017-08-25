Solicitor General in Jinja Land Mess, Summoned by Land Probe Committee

The land commission of Inquiry has summoned the solicitor general to answer queries related to land give away of a piece of land in jinja whose give away had been halted by the late Aronda Nyakayirima

The land in question is located on plot 60/62 Aldina road and belonged to the government of Uganda

This was after state attorney Ojambo Bichachi failed to answer some of the patinent issues related to this land