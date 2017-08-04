South Sudan: SPLA Denies Signing a Peace Agreement in Kampala

Another faction claiming to be the official Sudan People’s Liberation Army in opposition rebel group has denied taking part in the recently signed Kampala peace agreement, saying those that signed on their behalf were mere money seekers paid to act on behalf of the group.

While speaking to the media at the South Sudanese border point at Kaya river in Kijaria, Koboko district, colonel Paul Gabriel Lam, the spokesperson of the faction noted that they didn’t sign any agreement and will not sign any unless the government agrees to implement terms of the 2015 peace agreement.

As Irene Namajja reports, the faction emphasizes their commitment to fight on at whatever cost until their leader is free and home;