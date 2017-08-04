Sudhir Ruparelia through his lawyers from the Kampala associated advocates has filed his defense denying allegations raised against him in a suit relating to misappropriation of 400 billions shillings of Crane Bank money.
In the same, the businessman also he filed a counter suit against the central bank claiming breach of a confidentiality agreement.““““““`
Sudhir Files Defense in Crane Bank Case
