Two out of the four members of parliament who were summoned yesterday by the police over allegations of inciting the public and use of offensive communication have today appeared at the criminal investigations divisions department in Kibuli. Mohammed Nsereko and Allan Ssewanyana were escorted by their counsel Odonga Otto and other MPs including Kato Lubwama. The two were later released on police bond and asked to appear again on Thursday. Sheila Tusiime Mugisha has the details.