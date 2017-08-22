The international crimes division of the high court has pronounced itself on the murder of muslim clerics
For now, all the 14 who were accused of murdering them have been found innocent though some remain convicted of charges of terrorism
Prior to the verdict our reporter Namajja Irene who has been following the court proceedings gives a recap and main highlights of what transpired right from the first arraignment in court.
The Muslim Clerics Trial
