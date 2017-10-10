There is No Independence to Celebrate in Uganda – Hon. Winnie Kiiza

The leader of opposition in Parliament, Winfred Kiiza says there is no independence to celebrate in Uganda following the rampant levels of poverty and unemployment across the country. She says that when Ugandans received independence, 55 years back, they had hope that their own leadership would help them manage the country to the expectations adding that their thoughts are now in vein. She says Ugandans are now colonized by poverty and by their own leaders. He said there is still the syndrome of dependence on donor money;