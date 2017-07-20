Top Officials Assess Isimba Dam Works

Following pressure exerted on China Water and Electricity, the company contracted to construct Isimba Hydro Power Dam, work seems to now be progressing with a number of corrections.

Today, a delegation led by the state minister for Energy Simon D’ujang along with the chairperson of the steering committee Dr. Badru Kiggundu and the UEGCL board visited the site for a status update.

The only problem is, the commissioning of the project is now likely to be postponed to 2019 instead of August 2018 as earlier planned.