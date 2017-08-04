Tororo Local Leader Summoned over Mal-Treatment of Otafiire

The chairperson LC3 Rubongi sub county in Tororo district Solomon Oketcho faces arrest over the recent harassment of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Gen Kahinda Otafire when he tried to address the lower district leaders at Namboole. The group that turned rowdy and poured water on the minister.

Oketcho who was spotted as having carried out the heinous act has received several calls, summoning him to go and make a statement at police but has remained defiant.