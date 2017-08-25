The ministry of trade, industries and cooperatives has embarked on the implementation of the cabinet resolutions addressing influx of foreigners in domestic trade.
According to Amelia Kyambadde, the minister for trade, industries and cooperatives, a multi sectorial committee composed of different government agencies including KCCA, directorate of immigration and Uganda Registration Services bureau among others has been formed and will begin work immediately.
Trade Ministry to Find Lasting Solution to Influx of Foreigners in Trade
