Ugandan youth require nurturing with important life skills like confidence and self-esteem, if the country is to benefit from their big population.
State Minister for Works and Transport, who is also the Chief Commissioner for Uganda Scouting Association, Gen. Katumba Wamala says the upcoming annual camp will focus on these skills so that youth are empowered with life skills.
Uganda Launches Scouting Annual Camp to Give Life Skills to Youth
