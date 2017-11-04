As state prosecutors remain on sit down strike, the Uganda law society insists government should fulfill its earlier pledge to grant the striking prosecutors a pay rise and improved incentives.
The president of Uganda law society is concerned about the overwhelming stalled cases in courts of law due the sit – down strike that has turned out to raise human rights questions in the administration of justice in the country
The President: Uganda law society Francis Gimara says it’s improper for government to pledge pay rise and latter again back tracks
Uganda Law Society Puts Pressure on Government over Prosecutors Pay
