Uganda Law Society Puts Pressure on Government over Prosecutors Pay

As state prosecutors remain on sit down strike, the Uganda law society insists government should fulfill its earlier pledge to grant the striking prosecutors a pay rise and improved incentives.

The president of Uganda law society is concerned about the overwhelming stalled cases in courts of law due the sit – down strike that has turned out to raise human rights questions in the administration of justice in the country

The President: ‎Uganda law society Francis Gimara says it’s improper for government to pledge pay rise and latter again back tracks