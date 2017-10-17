Uganda Premier League: KCCA FC host Bright Stars in quest for more points as Kisala faces former Employers.

It’s match day six of the Uganda Premier League; Fred Kajoba’s return starts at the Star Times Stadium while URA host former manager Kisala.

Five games played, one win and three draws, it’s sad to say they stand ninth on the log, but what else would you make of the Competition? Bright Stars are away to KCCA FC at the ‘great and New’ Star Times Stadium for a meeting that may either sink them deeper and raise the Lugogo based side or vice versa.

While KCCA FC still struggle to capture the services of Mohammed Shaban, Bright Stars will have their head Coach Fred Kajoba returning from a four-match suspension.

All hail ‘the Cruyf’ Mike Ray Mutebi as he continues to transform the Kasasiro-Boys into a really, strong team. Playing some pretty football, effective and efficient and they’ve been really hard to beat, especially at home.

It’s not really safe to say KCCA FC have had a strong start to the season, otherwise, they should have been atop the standings by now. However, standing as the only team yet to lose a game in five must be at least a little good.

It would be right to say Mike’s side haven’t really been tested at this moment in time, and the only worry there should be is about the state of the team as the season continues. Maybe we won’t have to wait long to find out how good or ‘bad’ this team is as tougher tests continue to come.

But having already beaten Onduparaka in a manner similar to last season, tomorrow’s opponents maybe the other side to cast aside any doubts.

The defending Champions will to be without star striker, Derrick Nsibambi, forward Jackson Nunda and midfielder Muzamir Mutyaba through injury while Defender Paul Musamali remains sidelined with illness.

However, Ibrahim Saddam Juma returned in time to face the Matugga side that is yet to win against KCCA FC in eight meetings.

On the other side, according to the man that has been in charge, Paul Kiwanuka, Bright Stars, who have all their players available will be looking to end their poor run against the Lugogo based side “starting tomorrow at the turf”.

Well, what more can I say? Does the Law of averages apply in the Uganda Premier League too? The Answer lies between now and the moment the final whistle goes. All I know is that former KCCA FC and Proline Striker, the ‘famous Captain’ of the visitors, Nelson Ssenkatuka will returns to face the side that once fed him.

Having already scored three in five, Ssenkatuka carries the uphill task of leading his side against a history he did find.

The question is: are KCCA FC now back at the top of their game after defeating BUL FC in their last match on the road? Or can the Law of Averages close down the jinx? Should we believe Mike’s resentment for Defensive midfielders and trust his urge for perfection while on the ball? Is the return of Fred Kajoba the best thing to have happened to Bright Stars before this game?

We’ll find out.

In the other fixtures, former URA FC coach, Kefa Kisala returns to haunt his former employers when the two sides meet at the Mandela National Stadium. Level on points, but with a superior goal scoring stat pitting BUL a place above URA, the Jinja based side will be looking to make up for the mistakes that cost them their last match against KCCA FC.

BUL FC will have Abdul Mayanja, and Ssembuya Patrick return from injury and suspension respectively while Yunus Sibira, Musa Walangalira and Goal keeper Hannington Sebalunyo remain sidelined.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim kiirya’s side will also be without left-back, Said Kyeyune, Central defenders, Richard Kassagga and Allan Munaba.

In the third match of the day, rejuvenated Kirinya Jinja SS host resurging Proline FC at the Bugembe Stadium, Jinja.