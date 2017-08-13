All is set for the construction of the standard gauge railway project by the Ugandan government which will kick off as soon as the Chinese government approves the 2.4 billion dollar loan.
While all this sounds good, at the border point of malaba where the construction is supposed to kick off, it is business as usual with residents showing lack of readiness
Our reporter Nabaasa Innocent has more
Ugandans Asked to Look for Opportunities with Standard Gauge Railway (SGR)
