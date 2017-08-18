Uganda has registered a reduction in the prevalence of HIV/AIDS – this according to preliminary results from the 2016 Uganda Population HIV impact Assessment of HIV.
This has been attributed to the successes of multiple interventions including Elimination of Mother to Child Transmissions and circumcision among others. Salma Namwanje has the details ……..
Uganda’s HIV Prevalence Drops
