Uganda’s main opposition leader Kiiza Besigye is not surprised by the election developments in Kenya saying the assassination of the IBC IT officer was an earlier indicator that vote rigging was due.
Besigye is concerned that incumbent presidents in the east African region have continuously refused to concede defeat by opposition and advise Kenyans to demand for an independent audit by an international agency.
Uganda’s Main Opposition Leader, Besigye Reacts on Kenya Elections
