With rumors making rounds that outgoing deputy chief justice Steven Kavum could have booked himself a place at the supreme court, a section of lawyers have vowed to petition the Chief Justice not to allocate any case to Kavuma in case the rumors of his appointment come true This, as the minister for justice Kahinda Otafire together with members of the judiciary deny kavuma’s appointment as a justice of the supreme court. Canary Mugume has the report.