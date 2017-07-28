UNRA to Construct Karuma Bridge

Local constructors are set for a big financial leap after Uganda national Roads Authority announced that it is focusing on offering them priority during the tender award process for construction of roads.
Local constructor has always been closed out because few banks are willing to guarantee their bid.
UNRA executive director Allen Kagina says in a bid to promote local content, they would boost local contractors to help them have easier access superior road machinery in order to be competitive during the bidding process.
