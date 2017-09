Over 1000 cattle keepers in Kinyogoga Nakaseke are up in arms after a UPDF senior officer allegedly forced them out of land they have occupied for over 30 years. The land was gazetted a forest reserve in 1997 although the National Forestry Authority allowed the herders to keep its possession. This status changed this week however when a UPDF senior officer forcefully occupied the land, forcing the herders into a camp.