Walukuba is a small Peninsula in Jinja district that has for years identified its self with the beautiful game of football.
Within the precincts of this Village, the young and the old have grown to adore the sport like they were born for it.
No wonder, it has fed the National team the Uganda cranes with some of its most exalted stars.
In the following report I give the annals of this humble village’s history.
Walukuba Jinja’s Football Village, Home to Countless Uganda Cranes Stars
