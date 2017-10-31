We Arrested Frank Gashumba – UPDF

The Uganda people’s Defense Forces has this evening confirmed arrest of city businessman and political pundit Frank Gashumba. Defense Deputy Spokesperson Lt. Col Deo Akiiki while addressing the media at the ministry of Defense Headquarters in Mbuya said Gashumba is under investigation after he was found in possession of fake stamps for different government organizations as well as drugs including marijuana and cocaine. He is currently being held at the special investigations unit in kireka, since investigations are being conducted alongside the Uganda Police Force.Sheila Tusiime Mugisha has the report.