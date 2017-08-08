A landslide victory saw the people of Rwanda hand over to the incumbent a third term with a 99% victory.
His two rivals shared the remaining 1%, which also included the votes that went to waste. The question is…..how did the man who has led the country for 23 years since the post genocide era garner such support?
Our reporter Canary Mugume tells us the how and why of Rwanda’s 2017 presidential elections
Why Paul Kagame is the Darling of Rwanda
