Political commentators say it was only a matter of time before President Yoweri Museveni responded to criticism by Kyaddondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kagulanyi Ssentamu. Kyagulanyi in his earlier letter, published in the News Vision, castigated the Museveni led administration for the increased poverty, unemployment and lack of democracy. Political analysts now say that President Museveni is worried that Robert kyagulanyi might use his music and political influence to cause regime change.