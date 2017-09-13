Mubende Land Probe: Tears as Residents Narrate Their Ordeal

It was tears and absolute pain as victims of land evictions narrated their ordeal to the Land probe session seating in Mubende . They had been evicted by AbidAlaam, the director steel Rowling mills and Mityana farmers limited under the watchful eye of those who were meant to protect them. With someone now willing to listen to them, this community for once was able to afford a smile as justice Catherine Bugemereire announced the cancellation of titles for their tormentors and handing the said land back to them