Members of Parliament are concerned that the gruesome murder of innocent citizens is increasing in most parts of the country, making residents to live in panic.
Members of Parliament cite Nansana, Mukono and Kasese as the most affected areas, and are now demanding for an explanation from the Minister of Internal Affairs.
Parliament Discusses Increasing Insecurity
