Uganda’s economy is believed to have witnessed four broad political episodes that in the long run had their share on the country’s economy
From aspects of mismanagement in the 60s, to the economic slump in the 70s and now it is the song of corruption that has formed the chorus of the Museveni’s regime
55 years later, does the country celebrate on mourn over its staggering economy
Uganda’s Economy Since 1962
Uganda’s economy is believed to have witnessed four broad political episodes that in the long run had their share on the country’s economy