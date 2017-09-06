MPs Shun Committee Meetings

The Parliamentary Commission is dismayed by the abscondment of the majority of legislators in attending other parliamentary business away from the Parliamentary sitting only suspended during the Tuesday’s sitting. Arinaitwe Rwakajjala one of the Commissioners of Parliament told NBS TV that the Tuesdays decision was all about suspending parliamentary sittings and not others businesses of the house. This comes after majority of law makers on Wednesdays absconded from even attending parliamentary committees.