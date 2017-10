Former NRM CEC member Capt. Francis Babu has scoffed at the ruling party for it’s decision to selectively consult specific leaders and not the party organs and voters on the age limit amendment. Capt. Babu describes the approach as a move to hijack the party powers from the different organs and handed to party chairman president Museveni. Bubu is now urging NRM historical members to reject and condemn what he terms as exploitative acts.